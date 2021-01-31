Ekblad picked up his third helper of the season during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings.

The Panthers continue to lean on Ekblad as their workhorse on defense, as he recorded his fifth straight game over 25 minutes in ice time to start the season. Ekblad is fourth in the league for average ice time per game at 26:45 and first in the league for shifts per game at 33.2. If he can keep up his ice time and remain on the Cats' top power-play unit, Ekblad will likely surpass last season's career-high of 41 points.