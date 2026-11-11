Ekblad notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Ekblad earned his first multi-point effort of the season with this performance. He's picked up a goal and two helpers over five outings in November. The defenseman continues to see steady top-four minutes and time on the second power-play unit, but his offense hasn't really bounced back much compared to his 26-point effort in 72 games last year. He's at seven points, 25 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 17 outings this year, making him a fringe option in standard fantasy formats.