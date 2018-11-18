Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Goals in three straight
Ekblad scored in his third straight game during a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
After going goalless in 14 games to start the season, Ekblad has found the back of the net once in his last three games, all on the power play. The 22-year-old fired five shots at the net and added three hits as the Panthers dropped their second straight.
