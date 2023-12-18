Ekblad (lower body) will return to the lineup Monday against Calgary, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Ekblad is slated to be back on the top pairing and second power-play unit Monday after sitting out Saturday's 5-1 win over Edmonton. He has picked up four assists, 28 shots on goal, 21 blocked shots and 14 hits across 13 outings this campaign. Ekblad's return is expected to make Josh Mahura a healthy scratch.