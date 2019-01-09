Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Has points in four straight
Ekblad recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Ekblad appeared to score a power-play goal to cut the deficit to three but it would be overturned after the refs found the play to be offside. His assist late in the second period came on a "good goal" and with it, the 22-year-old extended his point streak to four games. He's up to 17 points in 41 games this season.
