Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Healthy, looking to rebound in 2017-18

Ekblad said he's 100 percent healthy following a concussion injury that ended his 2016-17 campaign prematurely, NHL.com reports.

Last season was a perpetual nightmare for Ekblad, as he sustained a concussion at the World Cup of hockey, only for that same ailment to mercifully end his campaign -- he finished with career-worst marks in goals (10) and assists (11) over 68 games. The burly defenseman also posted a hideous minus-23 rating, which has undoubtedly left a good amount of fantasy owners thinking twice about paying top dollar for him in upcoming drafts. However, the Ontario native is about to kick-start the first year of an eight-year, $60 million contract, and that means the Panthers will do everything they can do get him back on track in the upcoming season. Ekblad -- who's gathered 96 points in 227 career regular-season contests -- technically qualifies as a veteran at the age of 21 years old.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...