Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Healthy, looking to rebound in 2017-18
Ekblad said he's 100 percent healthy following a concussion injury that ended his 2016-17 campaign prematurely, NHL.com reports.
Last season was a perpetual nightmare for Ekblad, as he sustained a concussion at the World Cup of hockey, only for that same ailment to mercifully end his campaign -- he finished with career-worst marks in goals (10) and assists (11) over 68 games. The burly defenseman also posted a hideous minus-23 rating, which has undoubtedly left a good amount of fantasy owners thinking twice about paying top dollar for him in upcoming drafts. However, the Ontario native is about to kick-start the first year of an eight-year, $60 million contract, and that means the Panthers will do everything they can do get him back on track in the upcoming season. Ekblad -- who's gathered 96 points in 227 career regular-season contests -- technically qualifies as a veteran at the age of 21 years old.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...