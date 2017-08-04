Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Healthy, looking to rebound in 2017-18

Ekblad said he's 100 percent healthy following a concussion injury that ended his 2016-17 campaign prematurely, NHL.com reports.

Last season was a perpetual nightmare for Ekblad, as he sustained a concussion at the World Cup of hockey, only for that same ailment to mercifully end his campaign -- he finished with career-worst marks in goals (10) and assists (11) over 68 games. The burly defenseman also posted a hideous minus-23 rating, which has undoubtedly left a good amount of fantasy owners thinking twice about paying top dollar for him in upcoming drafts. However, the Ontario native is about to kick-start the first year of an eight-year, $60 million contract, and that means the Panthers will do everything they can do get him back on track in the upcoming season. Ekblad -- who's gathered 96 points in 227 career regular-season contests -- technically qualifies as a veteran at the age of 21 years old.