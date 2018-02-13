Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Heating up

Ekblad recorded a power-play goal, an assist and four shots during Monday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.

Ekblad is now up to a four-game point streak consisting of three goals and three assists. He's well on his way to returning to the 30-point plateau, and his even plus-minus rating is a huge improvement on last season's minus-23 mark. While it seems like Ekblad has been around forever, he's only in his age-21 season, so he's likely still a couple years away from entering his prime.