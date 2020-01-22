Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Helpers in four straight games

Ekblad posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Ekblad took a tripping minor in the second period, but as he exited the sin bin, he set up the second of Frank Vatrano's three goals in the game. That makes it four straight games with a helper for Ekblad, who is up to 28 points and 107 shots in 47 appearances this season. The 23-year-old has added 62 blocks, 20 PIM and a plus-12 rating.