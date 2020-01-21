Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Helps out on game-winner
Ekblad provided an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Ekblad set up Noel Acciari for the game-winning goal in the dying seconds of the contest. The first overall pick from 2014 has dished helpers in four of the last five games. He's at 27 points, 104 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 46 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.