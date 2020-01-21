Play

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Helps out on game-winner

Ekblad provided an assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Ekblad set up Noel Acciari for the game-winning goal in the dying seconds of the contest. The first overall pick from 2014 has dished helpers in four of the last five games. He's at 27 points, 104 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 46 outings.

