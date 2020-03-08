Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Hits 40 points for first time ever
Ekblad picked up two assists Saturday in a 4-1 win over Montreal.
Ekblad reached 40 points (41; five goals, 36 assists) for the first time in his NHL career. And at this rate, he will flirt with 50 points on the season. He's always been a solid, top-four guy, but this year, Ekblad is taking the next big step.
