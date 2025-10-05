Ekblad (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's preseason game versus the Lightning.

Ekblad was on the receiving end of a hit from Scott Sabourin, leading to the first of many ejections in the game. The 29-year-old Ekblad's exit may be precautionary, but nonetheless, his status for Opening Night versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday is now in question. If Ekblad misses time, Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling will likely help cover his absence, while Jeff Petry might gain power-play time.