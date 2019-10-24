Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: In lineup Thursday
Ekblad (illness) will return to action against the Flames on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ekblad is still looking for his first goal of the season, but has racked up five helpers over that stretch. The blueliner is averaging a career-high 25:20 of ice time to start the year and should continue to eat up big minutes, including time on the power play, making him a top-end fantasy option.
