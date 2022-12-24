Ekblad (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Ekblad will be further evaluated Saturday and that should provide a better outlook on what he's dealing with. The 26-year-old logged two PIM through 4:04 of ice time before exiting Friday's game against the Islanders. He has 14 points with a minus-14 rating through 24 games on the year.
