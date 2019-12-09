Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Joins point party versus Sharks

Ekblad tallied a pair of assists in a 5-1 win over San Jose on Sunday.

Ekblad's two assists versus the Sharks give him 17 points in 28 games this season. The defenseman had been held off the scoresheet the previous four games. He and the Panthers next face the Lightning on Tuesday, and Ekblad should be excited about the matchup considering he's produced two assists in two previous meetings with Tampa Bay in 2019-20.