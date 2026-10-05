Ekblad (personal) is not available for Sunday's game in Anaheim, according to Armando Velez of Locked On Podcast Network.

Per Velez, the Panthers' television broadcast said that Ekblad is with his family, and the reason for his absence is a personal matter rather than an injury. It's unclear if the right-shot defenseman will be available for Tuesday's game in Los Angeles, but if Ekblad traveled back to Florida, he might not be an option for the Panthers until Saturday's home matchup against the Wild.