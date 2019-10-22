Play

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Late scratch Tuesday

Ekblad (illness) won't play in Tuesday's home game against the Penguins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekblad was unable to participate in warmups, and it's been revealed he's dealing with an illness. Anton Stralman will take over on the top defensive pairing alongside Mike Matheson.

