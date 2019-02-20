Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Leads defense in win
Ekblad skated a game-high 25:25 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
With an early injury to Mike Matheson (lower body), Ekblad's ice time took a bump in the contest. Ekblad also ended the night a plus-3 for his efforts, the first time he's ended a game with that high of a mark all season. Although he's gone pointless in five games, Ekblad and the Panthers have been playing well, winning three straight.
