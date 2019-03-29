Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Leads in ice time

Ekblad spent a team-high 24:29 on ice during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

This is not an unfamiliar event for the Cats as Ekblad has been their clear number one defenseman for a few seasons. However, Ekblad has never ended the season with the highest average time on ice over his five campaigns with the team. As of now he averages 23:36 -- almost a minute higher than Keith Yandle who is second on the team with 22:40.