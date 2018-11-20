Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Lends helping hand in win
Ekblad added two assists to the regular-season ledger Monday, showing well in a 7-5 road win over the Senators.
The fun didn't stop there, as Ekblad also secured a game-high three blocked shots. Overall, the Finnish defenseman has been unspectacular by his own standards -- he's averaging 0.39 points per game -- but Ekblad remains a quality possession player with a Corsi For percentage of 54.0 over 327 career contests.
