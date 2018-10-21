Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Lets pucks fly in OT loss
Ekblad failed to record his first point of the season but did record six shots during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Six games into the season and the 22-year-old has yet to add his name on the scoresheet. It was not for lack of trying as Ekblad sent six shots on net, almost matching his total through the first five games of the season. The Panthers have struggled to open the season, and are going to need their number one defenseman to get the scoring going if they want to get back on track,
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Remains quiet in another loss•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: No serious concerns about lower-body injury•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dishes assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Fine following punch to face•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Sets new career highs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.