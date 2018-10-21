Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Lets pucks fly in OT loss

Ekblad failed to record his first point of the season but did record six shots during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Six games into the season and the 22-year-old has yet to add his name on the scoresheet. It was not for lack of trying as Ekblad sent six shots on net, almost matching his total through the first five games of the season. The Panthers have struggled to open the season, and are going to need their number one defenseman to get the scoring going if they want to get back on track,