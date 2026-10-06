Ekblad (personal) is not expected to suit up in Tuesday's clash against the Kings, per Jameson Olive.

The Panthers aren't expected to make any lineup changes ahead of Tuesday's matchup, meaning that Ekblad is likely still with his family attending to a personal matter. The 30-year-old blueliner posted a power-play assist and two hits across his two appearances in the 2026-27 campaign. In his expected absence, Uvis Balinskis will likely be active once again Tuesday. Ekblad's next chance to return will be Saturday's contest against the Wild.