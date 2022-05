Ekblad notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Ekblad took a hard hit early in the game and appeared to labor through much of the rest of the contest. The grit paid off when he set up Claude Giroux's third-period tally. Through six playoff contests, Ekblad has a goal, four assists, 10 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-2 rating while playing a key role as the Panthers' top blueliner.