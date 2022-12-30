Ekblad (upper body) returned to action Thursday in a 7-2 win over Montreal. He played 23:24 and finished plus-3 with two shots on net and one hit.

He played 5:31 on the power play, so it's only a matter of time before he starts to tally points. Ekblad has yet to find his feet after 57 points in 61 games last season, but the talent is there. Activate him ASAP.