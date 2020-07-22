Ekblad (undisclosed) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Ekblad's been a full participant in camp up until now, so it wouldn't be surprising if he's simply getting a day off Wednesday. Another update on the 24-year-old blueliner will undoubtedly surface once he's able to return to the ice with his teammates.
