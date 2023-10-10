Ekblad (shoulder) was placed on long-term injured reserve on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Ekblad's move to LTIR shouldn't have an impact on his recovery schedule from shoulder surgery -- he's already been ruled out for at least the first month of the season. The Panthers now have a bit more wiggle room with the salary cap. Look for Gustav Forsling and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to see larger roles in early going.
