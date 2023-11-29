Ekblad picked up an assist while adding three shots on net, two blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

The point was his first six games since making his belated season debut following summer shoulder surgery. Ekblad is coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued campaign in which he managed only 38 points in 71 games, but even if he's able to stay healthy for the rest of this season, he could have trouble returning to the near point-a-game pace he produced in 2021-22 without regaining his spot on the top power-play unit from Brandon Montour.