Ekblad recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Ekblad saw a five-game point streak end Thursday versus the Canucks. The only time he's gone multiple games without a point was when he was held scoreless on each side of his 11-game absence with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old blueliner continues to munch big minutes on the top pairing while picking up four goals, seven helpers, seven power-play points, 40 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating through 14 contests.