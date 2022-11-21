Ekblad scored a goal in Florida's 5-3 loss to Columbus on Sunday.

Ekblad has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four contests. He has two goals and four points in eight games in 2022-23. He missed 11 straight contests from Oct. 17-Nov. 9 because of a lower-body injury, but now that he's healthy, he's resumed his role as a core part of the Panthers' blueline and top power-play unit. He does have a significant injury history, but when he's playing, he's one of the league's top offensive defensemen.