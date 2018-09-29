Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: No serious concerns about lower-body injury
Ekblad sustained a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, though Panthers coach Bob Boughner said the defenseman will be good to go for the season opener versus the Lightning in Tampa next Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
We wouldn't push Ekblad down your draft sheets due to this seemingly minor development. The Panthers will hold the star defenseman out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Bolts to afford him some extra rest ahead of the regular-season grind. Ekblad is a terrific puck-pushing blueliner who recorded 16 goal and 22 assists over a full season in 2017-18.
