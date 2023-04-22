Ekblad (undisclosed) left Friday's game against Boston and there was no update available afterward, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Ekblad totaled just 13:29 of ice time before exiting the game. The team expects to know more about his status after further evaluation Tuesday. If he misses any time, Casey Fitzgerald could join the lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Scores power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Strikes twice in Thursday's win•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Ends slump with power-play tally•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two helpers in big win•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Three points in OT loss•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Playing Monday•