Ekblad recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Ekblad had endured a five-game drought after his three-assist game versus the Stars on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old defenseman has had limited offense so far with seven assists over 18 contests, though he's gotten on the scoresheet in just four games. He's added 24 shots on net, 21 PIM, 23 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-6 rating. Ekblad continues to fill a top-four role for the Panthers, so his offense should get more consistent over time.