Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Nothing to show for seven shots

Ekblad fired seven shots on net in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

While Ekblad failed to get on the scoresheet, it wasn't for lack of trying. The 2014 first overall pick has been snakebitten over the past two seasons, as he's scored just 19 goals on 356 shots in 116 appearances since the start of 2016-17 after potting 27 goals on 352 shots in 159 games over his first two campaigns.