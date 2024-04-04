Ekblad (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game against the Senators.
Ekblad's injury is unknown but the veteran defenseman should be ready for game one of the playoffs head coach Paul Maurice stated. The 28-year-old has played in 51 games this season, recording four goals and 14 assists to go along with 98 shots on goal. He will look to help the Panthers to another deep playoff run.
