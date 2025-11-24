Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Participates in morning skate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekblad (illness) was on the ice for Monday's morning skate, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.
As expected, Ekblad is poised to return to the lineup against Nashville on Monday following a one-game absence. He has generated one goal, four assists, 33 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and 23 hits across 20 appearances this season. With Ekblad set to play, Donovan Sebrango will be a healthy scratch, and Uvis Balinskis will be back on the third pairing.
