Ekblad notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Ekblad has started to find his way on offense with a goal, three assists and 10 shots on net over the last five games. The defenseman missed the start of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He's up to eight points, 44 shots, 26 blocked shots, 25 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances. Ekblad continues to play on the top pairing and second power-play unit.