Ekblad notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Ekblad set up Brandon Montour for a goal at 15:16 of the third period. The helper was Ekblad's sixth point during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn't missed a beat since returning from a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 17 versus the Bruins. He's at four goals, five helpers, six power-play points, 33 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating in 11 contests this season.