Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Picks up special-teams point
Ekblad registered an assist on the power play during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Ekblad now has 29 points on the season to go along with a respectable minus-3 rating considering Mark Pysyk is the only other Panther to play more than 50 games and have a better rating -- an even zero. Now in his fifth season in the NHL, it was expected for Ekblad to have more of an offensive impact than he currently has. He has never topped his rookie season output of 39 points and doesn't look like he will this season either despite the league-wide spike in offense.
