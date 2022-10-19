Ekblad (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

This is obviously a huge blow for the Panthers and fantasy managers alike, as Ekblad won't be eligible to rejoin the lineup until Nov. 12 against the Oilers, which means he'll miss Florida's next 11 games at a minimum. The 26-year-old defender's lower-body injury isn't expected to be season ending, but at this point there's no guarantee he'll be ready to return once eligible in mid-November. Marc Staal could be tasked with taking on a larger role during Ekblad's lengthy absence.