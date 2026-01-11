Ekblad supplied two assists and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Ekblad slid the lone helper on Evan Rodrigues' power-play goal in the first period before picking up a second assist on Gustav Forsling's game-winning goal early in the third. With the pair of apples, Ekblad now has 15 assists, 18 points, 62 shots on net, 53 hits and 70 blocks through 43 appearances this season. Since Dec. 15, he has four multi-point performances and has started to hit his stride offensively. The 29-year-old blueliner should continue to see more opportunities to create on offense with Seth Jones (upper body) on injured reserve for the time being. Ekblad is a strong waiver-wire pickup across most fantasy formats.