Ekblad (upper body) will play Thursday against Montreal.

Ekblad was injured Friday in the Panthers' last game before the holiday break, but he ended up being the beneficiary of the league's schedule as Florida has had the last five days off. Ekblad has four goals and 14 points in 24 games this season, but he's only picked up two assists (both against New Jersey on Dec. 17) in his last eight games.