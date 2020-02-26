Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Plucks apple in win

Ekblad notched an assist and two shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Ekblad has racked up nine assists in his last nine games. The defenseman is up to 38 points (five goals, 33 helpers), 139 shots and 73 blocked shots in 61 games this year. His next point will put him level with his career-best production from his rookie year of 2014-15.