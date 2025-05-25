Ekblad registered an assist, four hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Ekblad has a goal and three assists in the Eastern Conference Finals, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. Overall, the defenseman has produced 10 points, 25 shots on net, 29 hits, 15 blocks, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 11 playoff outings. Ekblad continues to thrive in a top-four role on defense, which includes power-play usage, though just two of his 10 points have come with the man advantage.