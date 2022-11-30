Ekblad notched an assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Ekblad helped out on a Nick Cousins tally in the second period. During his five-game point streak, Ekblad has three goals and four assists, though he's also posted a minus-4 rating in that span. The 26-year-old blueliner has 10 points, 38 shots, 18 blocks, 13 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 12 contests overall.