Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Points not coming easily

Ekblad failed to register a point during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators despite two shots and 21:48 of time on ice.

The former first overall pick has only two points in 14 games this season as fellow defenseman Keith Yandle has picked up the offensive slack on the back end. Ekblad isn't playing bad overall but can't seem to pick up any points. However, if he keeps firing pucks on net like he has been (32 shots on the season), his puck luck should turn around soon.