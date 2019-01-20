Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Posts much needed points
Ekblad scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.
This was Ekblad's first multi-point game since Nov. 19, as he badly needed to pick up some points for his fantasy owners. He came into the night with one goal and five points in the last 18 games. His scoring is about on par with last season, but he has fewer assists, which means if he doesn't increase his pace, Ekblad won't repeat his scoring totals from 2017-18. He has nine goals and 20 points in 47 games this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Bags assist in loss•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Has points in four straight•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Extends small scoring streak•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Dries up offensively•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Wrists home another goal•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Builds three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...