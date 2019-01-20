Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Posts much needed points

Ekblad scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.

This was Ekblad's first multi-point game since Nov. 19, as he badly needed to pick up some points for his fantasy owners. He came into the night with one goal and five points in the last 18 games. His scoring is about on par with last season, but he has fewer assists, which means if he doesn't increase his pace, Ekblad won't repeat his scoring totals from 2017-18. He has nine goals and 20 points in 47 games this season.