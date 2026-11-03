Ekblad scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

His tally late in the second quarter tied the game at 2-2, as he banked the puck off Daniil Tarasov's skate from behind the Detroit net. It was Ekblad's first goal of the season, and the 30-year-old blueliner's days of being a real offensive threat appear to be over. He hasn't scored double-digit goals since 2022-23, and through 13 games in 2026-27 he's managed just five points, while adding 19 shots on net, 17 hits, 14 blocks shots, 10 PIM and a minus-6 rating.