Ekblad scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-2 victory over the Senators.

After setting up Evan Rodrigues for a first-period tally, Ekblad snapped home his own goal from the top of the faceoff circle just 35 seconds into the second frame. The points were the first of the year for the 29-year-old blueliner, but Ekblad is seeing a regular shift on the Panthers' top power-play unit and should be productive when he's on the ice, for however long that might be -- he's averaged only 59.8 regular-season games over the last four seasons.