Ekblad (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Monday's practice session in Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ekblad hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 23 versus Carolina, a stretch of 45 games, but did manage to rack up 11 helpers in his previous 13 contests prior to the shutdown. The blueliner figures split the power-play duties with Keith Yandle and should provide solid fantasy value in both DFS contests and postseason pools.
