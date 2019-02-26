Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Provides overtime winner
Ekblad scored the game-winning goal in overtime in a 4-3 victory over the Avalanche on Monday.
The goal was Ekblad's 11th of the season, which gives him 26 points in 61 games. The first overall pick from 2014 skated 24:24 in the contest, 1:02 higher than his season average entering the night. He's coming up a bit short of his usual pace for point production this season, but he can still add value with 97 hits and 137 shots on goal.
