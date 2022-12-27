Ekblad (upper body) might be cleared for contact Wednesday, according to Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.
Ekblad did wear a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons though. Depending in part on how Wednesday's morning skate goes, there's still a chance that Ekblad might be able to play Thursday versus Montreal. He has four goals and 14 points in 24 contests this season while averaging 24:03 of ice time.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Injured Friday•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Nabs power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Point streak up to five games•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Three-game goal streak•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Three-point ourburst against B's•