Ekblad (upper body) might be cleared for contact Wednesday, according to Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

Ekblad did wear a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons though. Depending in part on how Wednesday's morning skate goes, there's still a chance that Ekblad might be able to play Thursday versus Montreal. He has four goals and 14 points in 24 contests this season while averaging 24:03 of ice time.